How does Sutter Health Park compare to Oakland Coliseum? Here’s the size difference

The Sacramento region is gearing up to welcome Major League Baseball.

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher announced Thursday that the A’s will relocate to West Sacramento beginning in 2025 as the team prepares to move to Las Vegas.

During the transition, Sutter Health Park — located at 400 Ballpark Drive — will serve as home field for the A’s.

How does West Sacramento’s stadium compare to the Oakland Coliseum?

Here’s what we found:

Sacramento River Cats owner Vivek Ranadivé, who also owns the Sacramento Kings, announces on Thursday, April 4, 2024, that the Oakland Athletics will temporarily relocate to West Sacramento in 2025 and play at least three seasons at Sutter Health Park before moving to Las Vegas. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Does Sutter Health Park have the capacity to host a major league team?

The short answer is, “Yes.”

The total capacity at Sutter Health Park, home to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, is roughly 14,000. That includes seats, the lawn behind center field and standing room.

The average attendance per A’s game in 2023 was 10,276 people, according to Baseball Reference.

Baseball fans sit watch an exhibition game between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento in 2021. On Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings, owners of the River Cats and Sutter Health Park, announced the Oakland A’s will play three seasons in West Sacramento before moving to Oakland. Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee file

Where are the A’s coming from?

The team is moving from Oakland Coliseum at 7000 S. Coliseum Way.

How does Sutter Health Park compare to Oakland Coliseum?

Total capacity for baseball games at the Oakland Coliseum is 46,765, according to the MLB. The upper deck — known as Mount Davis — seats an additional 10,000 people, according to The Mercury News, and is often blocked off to fans.

That is more than triple the amount of capacity compared to Sutter Health Park.

However, the stadium will be adjusted to meet Major League Baseball standards, including upgraded LED lights and an additional clubhouse.

How many fans will fit in new Las Vegas stadium?

The A’s new Las Vegas Stadium is expected to open in the spring of 2028, The Athletic reported.

The stadium will be on nine acres of land on the Las Vegas Strip where the former Tropicana Resort and Casino once stood.

Plans for the ballpark show a proposed capacity of 33,000 people.

Where can I find tickets to see the A’s in West Sacramento?

As of Thursday, fans can sign up online for information on season tickets, group tickets, suites and hospitality spaces for the A’s stay at Sutter Health Park.

Though pricing and products for A’s games at Sutter Health Park had not been determined as of Thursday, more information will be available later this year for the 2025 season, the team said on its website.

A’s season ticket holders will get first priority for seats.

River Cats members will have priority ticket access.

