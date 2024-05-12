How does road rage in Arkansas compare to other states?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is among the top states with the most road rage, according to a recent report from ConsumerAffairs.

The site compared rates of speeding/careless driving tickets, crashes, fatalities and traffic incidents that involved gun violence to see which state had the most reckless drivers.

Louisiana topped the list, having the worst road rage in the country. Aggressive and careless accounted as a factor in 62% of the crashes in the Pelican State. Louisiana also had a high fatality rate with 11.55 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents.

Here are the top five states with the most road rage:

Louisiana New Mexico Montana Colorado Arkansas

Data: These are the 10 safest cities in Arkansas

Arkansas was in the top five due to being ranked near the top in accidents with fatalities due to aggressive/careless driving per 100,000 residents (11.92), percentage of accidents due to aggressive/careless driving (62.3%) and percentage of fatalities due to aggressive/careless driving (63.6%).

However, ConsumerAffairs said Arkansas was near the bottom in road rage incidents with a gun per 100,000 residents and it barely registered a score (0.10).

“In fact, the state registers the highest rates of fatal accidents due to aggressive driving in the country. The recent spike in traffic fatalities isn’t unique to Arkansas, but that doesn’t make the rise less concerning for residents,” ConsumerAffairs said.

For the full study, visit ConsumerAffairs.com.

