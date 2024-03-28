Documents: Charged dog trainer claimed ‘special techniques,’ said he was former military K9 trainer

A dog training business has landed three people in jail.

The suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers and abusing animals.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a nearly 100-page search warrant and affidavit detailed the evidence investigators found.

Investigators served a search warrant on a Huber Heights home Wednesday they believed to be connected to Dayton Dog Training LLC.

Three iPads, four phones, one dog kennel, nine computers, a hard drive, and a flash drive were taken from that home, according to the documents.

Jason Jones and Jennifer Long of Huber Heights as well as Tabatha Taverna from Dayton were all arrested and are now in Montgomery County Jail facing a total of 250 misdemeanor and felony charges.

Documents detail conversations that victims alleged they had with Jones.

News Center 7 has previously reported that one of the victims, Randy Reed, boarded his two dogs with Jones for two separate, two-week training periods.

“When I went pick them up, they were staked out in the field, they had excrement on them, they stunk, we had to take them to the vet, we had to take them to get them baths,” Reed previously said.

Documents detail conversations that investigators had with Reed about the promises Jones allegedly made to him.

“Jones came into (Reed’s) residence the same day and “claimed” to be a former police and military canine trainer and stated he had “special techniques” that other trainers did not use,” the affidavit states.

Reed told investigators when he would ask Jones more questions about his training and experience Jones would reply with “vague” answers and say it was “too much to explain.”

Documents also claim Jones told Reed he did not train with “treats, shock collars or choker chains” but rather used a “special bonding/imprinting technique.”

Despite this Reed said he observed that Jones was using choke callers for his training and confronted him about it.

“Jones responded that due to his house’s proximity to the highway he had to use choke collars,” the affidavit states.

After getting his dogs back from Jones, Reed alleges their behavior was different so he contacted a different dog trainer who told Reed that “something had happened to his dogs.”

Reed said he was happy to hear that charges have been filed.

“I know it took the officers a long time. This is a lot of work, visiting a lot of people, talking to a lot of people doing a massive amount of research,” he said.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Jeff Muncy at 937‐847‐6612.

We will continue to update this story.












