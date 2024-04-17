Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies responds to Millie Gibson exit confusion

Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies has responded to confusion about whether star Millie Gibson was set to exit, confirming she is very much staying put.

Earlier this year, rumours surfaced that the actor would be winding down her time as companion Ruby Sunday after one season, which comes amid the arrival of new companion Varada Sethu in Ncuti Gatwa's second season as the Doctor.

However, after Sethu's casting was officially confirmed this week, it was also clarified that Gibson will remain in the TARDIS full-time.

BBC

Related: Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa reveals the classic monster he wants to return

Speaking about the confusion, Davies confirmed to SFX Magazine: "[Gibson is] not leaving. Not at all. We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney, and we're delivering two years, and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years.

"We are planning [to] shoot the [season 2] finale in which Ruby has the most magnificent scenes, and Millie, it's some of [her] most challenging material yet, isn't it? It will all make sense once you see it play out."

The writer admitted that it is "very unfortunate that these things make the papers," reflecting: "We're in a very difficult position, because you can't answer rumour, you can't speak to rumour, we can't try and pin it down because the internet will just run away and will either misinterpret or will decide that the Princess of Wales has been replaced by four cats in a wig.

BBC

Related: Doctor Who confirms Jinkx Monsoon's villain role

"So, it's that you cannot begin to answer this sort of stuff. But you will see the love that we have for Millie and the extraordinary stories that Ruby's about to go on over the next two years. I guarantee you that.

"That is a problem with shooting the second series while you're still doing the first series. All sorts of problems can happen that way that we saw coming, but what do we do? Stop shooting? No. We're making such a good show."

Further teasing Ruby's storylines, Davies said: "I'm burning for people to see the story of Ruby Sunday. It's amazing and has so much mileage in it. And it's still burning. It's wonderful. I can't wait for you to see it."

Doctor Who will return for its 14th series on May 11 at midnight, airing on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

You Might Also Like