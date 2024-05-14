DJ Akademiks accused of rape at New Jersey home: lawsuit

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Livingston Allen, also known as internet personality DJ Akademiks, has been accused of rape and defamation in a new lawsuit, according to Essex County court documents obtained by PIX11 News.

The victim, Fauziya Abashe, claimed that she was invited to Allen’s home in New Jersey on July 16, 2022, where she thought she was going to be alone with him, according to the documents. But, when Abashe arrived at the house, which was experiencing a power outage, she was greeted by two men whose identities were sealed in the documents.

Before Abashe arrived, Allen allegedly told the two men that she was “on a different type of vibes” without her knowledge, according to the court documents, which cited a video posted on YouTube. The phrase suggests Allen thought she was going over to the house to engage in sexual activity, according to Abashe’s attorney.

Abashe was offered a drink but turned it down to make her own as she had done in the past, according to court documents. One of the men, identified in the court documents as someone who worked for Allen, insisted that Abashe have a drink made by them, per the documents. He allegedly told her he was in charge until Allen returned.

When the power returned to the home, the man asked Abashe if she wanted to wait for Allen in the pool or hot tub, and she agreed to wait in the hot tub under the assumption the men would leave after getting the tub set up, according to documents.

When Abashe got into the hot tub, Allen’s employee came out and joined her, followed by the second man who brought a bottle of alcohol. Abashe alleged the pair forced her to take shots and poured alcohol into her mouth, according to court documents.

Allen’s employee then threw her in the pool before he sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit. The other man then joined the assault, per the court documents.

Around 4 a.m. Abashe said she woke up to Allen assaulting her, according to the documents.

Later that morning, Allen allegedly took Abashe into another room and showed her surveillance video of the two men assaulting her, per the documents. She said she asked for the full video, but Allen refused.

Abashe later contacted Allen and said she was hurt during the attack. Court documents showed alleged text messages between Allen and Abashe:

Abashe called the police, who set up a wired phone call and provided Abashe with questions to ask Allen during the recorded call, according to court documents. Allen recounted the graphic details to Abashe.

Allen went on social media on Tuesday and issued a statement on the incident.

“I have zero comment beyond what I’ve said before that you can use on record. I have to just go by my lawyers. Again, if I tell y’all I’ve been criminally clear, y’all gonna be like, well, that doesn’t mean anything,” Allen said during a social media livestream. “At this point, it will be determined in court, and I’m very confident.”

“I’m excited to see how this court [expletive] happens. I’m excited. You know why? I didn’t do nothing,” Allen added.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

