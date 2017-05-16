DIY Busy Boards Are the Most Genius Way to Keep Toddlers Busy

From Woman's Day

Whether it's items in your purse, kitchenware in your cabinets, or random objects left around the house, every parent knows that toddlers love to play with everything they can get their hands on, which is why this unique play center is so brilliant.

This DIY toddler busy board, designed by blogger Yvonne of Team V Education, houses plenty of engaging gizmos, knickknacks, and toys all in one place. It's the perfect way to satisfy your child's desire to explore, touch, and play while keeping them busy in one spot that's convenient for you.

What's more, the homemade board provides kiddos with plenty of opportunities for sensory play, which is essential for brain development, according to the Goodstart Early Learning organization. Any toy or activity that encourages little ones to use their five senses, likes this busy board does, helps to improve their gross motor skills, problem solving skills, and encourages cognitive growth and social interaction.

When Yvonne and her husband designed this board for their toddler, they included several lock sets, a light switch, a string of beads, peek-a-boo doors, sliding bolts, and more items to fiddle with. Plus, Yvonne did it all on the cheap by using leftover items from around the house. "The majority of our board is made of 'lost and found' items from our garage," Yvonne wrote. "Both my husband and father-in-law keep on hand random latches, hinges, and all sizes of nuts and bolts for those 'just in case' moments. We were able to gather everything we needed simply by looking through our stash."

Another parent, who designed a similar activity board, included a toilet paper roll holder, wheels, a phone, a calculator, and magnets. Just about any household gizmo-as long as it's not too pointy or sharp-would be a great addition to your board.

Get the tutorial at Team V Education, and check out these 13 parenting hacks you'll wish you thought of first for more fun ideas.

