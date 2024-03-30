Dixie Twin Drive-In now open for 2024 season

The Dixie Twin Drive-In Theater is now open for the season.

The drive-in on N. Dixie Drive opened Friday, showing “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

They’re also showing some family-friendly rabbit-related films this Easter weekend, with “Hop” and “Peter Rabbit.”

The four films will be shown on the two screens tonight. The first films begin at 8:30 p.m.

The Dixie Twin Drive-In is open rain or shine.

Information about the drive-in and tickets can be found here, on their website.