Dixie Twin Drive-In now open for 2024 season
The Dixie Twin Drive-In Theater is now open for the season.
The drive-in on N. Dixie Drive opened Friday, showing “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”
They’re also showing some family-friendly rabbit-related films this Easter weekend, with “Hop” and “Peter Rabbit.”
The four films will be shown on the two screens tonight. The first films begin at 8:30 p.m.
The Dixie Twin Drive-In is open rain or shine.
Information about the drive-in and tickets can be found here, on their website.