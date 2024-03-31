How Disney, DeSantis relations devolved before March 27 state lawsuit settlement

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The long-running dispute between Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Gov. Ron DeSantis over control of the government entity formerly known as Reedy Creek Improvement District appeared to resolve on March 27.

The litigation in state court is over and a new era of “constructive engagement” has arrived between Disney and DeSantis’ Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).

With a similarly amicable tone, CFTOD Vice Chair Charbel Barakat said in the district’s March 27 meeting that his board was eager to work with Disney.

