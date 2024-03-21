Disney Cruise Line reveals name, first details about brand-new ship

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the name of a brand-new ship.

It’s called the “Disney Destiny.”

The ship is currently under construction in Germany.

Read: See where Disney Cruise Line will sail out of Port Canaveral in 2025

It will be themed to “Heroes and Villains,” featuring characters from movies like “The Lion King” and “Hercules.”

The front of the ship will also feature this artwork of “Super Minnie.”

Read: Disney’s big cruise growth this year to include new ship, destination and more

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”

Read: Florida cruise ships are filling up fast for spring and summer vacations, AAA says

The destiny is set to sail next year.

More information on Disney Destiny and other Disney Cruise Line fleet ships can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.