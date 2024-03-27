Dismissal of charges reversed in Ocean Pines hit-and-run that killed teen Gavin Knupp

The Appellate Court of Maryland has reversed the granting of a motion to dismiss the charged filed against a Berlin man in the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of Worcester County teen Gavin Knupp in July of 2022, according to Worcester County State's Attorney Kris Heiser.

Here's what we know about the original case and the new decision.

14-year-old Gavin Knupp died of injuries suffered in hit-and-run

A total of 17 charges were filed against Tyler Mailloux, 22, in connection to the hit-and-run that killed 14-year old Gavin Knupp on July 11, 2022. The charges included failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving bodily injury and failing to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving death, among others.

According to Maryland State Police, at about 10:45 p.m. on July 11, 2022, Knupp was crossing the street at Grays Corner Road in Berlin to return to a passenger car when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.

A week later, police found the black Mercedes that was suspected to have been the car involved in the hit-and-run, and the damages on the car matched evidence left at the scene and suspected damages consistent with the crash, and charges were eventually filed vs. Mailloux.

Heated words on west OC pier plan: Plan for new west Ocean City pier draws heated responses at Salisbury session

Legal battle surrounds charges filed in hit-and-run

The case went to appellate court, however, after a circuit court judge dropped all the charges filed against Mailloux. The judge said the charges were filed in the wrong court.

According to a release sent Wednesday by Worcester County State's Attorney Kristin Heiser, however, in a reported opinion by Judge Tang filed on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the Appellate Court of Maryland reversed the judgment of the Circuit Court for Worcester County which had granted Mailloux’s motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction in August of 2023.

The Appellate Court’s opinion states in relevant part, “When the State filed the information in the circuit court to include offenses charged in Counts 9 through 17, which undisputedly arose out of the same circumstances as the offenses charged in Counts 1 through 8, the District Court was divested of exclusive original jurisdiction in the criminal case, and the circuit court had exclusive original jurisdiction over all offenses charged in the 17 counts. For the reasons stated, the circuit court erred in granting Mr. Mailloux’s motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction.”

Baltimore bridge collapses: Francis Scott Key Bridge 'connected family, communities, jobs' in Baltimore

The Appellate Court ordered that the judgment of the Circuit Court for Worcester County be reversed and ordered the costs of the appeal to be paid by Mailloux.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kristin Heiser stated, “While we were always confident that our arguments were correct and firmly grounded in statute and case law, we are grateful for the reported opinion of the Appellate Court. Their decision clearly confirms that when there is concurrent jurisdiction, prosecutors retain the discretion to choose where to file charges. We intend, as we always have, to prosecute all charges against Mr. Mailloux in the Worcester County Circuit Court as soon as the case can be scheduled for trial.”

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean Pines fatal hit-and-run sees reversal of charges dismissed