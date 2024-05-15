Discovery of handgun leads to felony count against Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. — The legal woes of a Richmond man have increased after he was allegedly found with a handgun in his possession.

Joseph M. Carter, 38, was charged in recent days in Wayne Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

An officer with the Richmond Community Schools Police Department reported they had been informed Carter was the target of an arrest warrant issued in Marion County when they encountered him on May 10 in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant at 1725 E. Main St.

According to an affidavit, Carter at first declined to comply with officers' instructions, and was "adamant he was not Joseph Carter."

After a loaded 9mm handgun was found in his vehicle, the court document said, Carter tried to run away but fell down and was apprehended.

More: Richmond man held on burglary, firearm charges

He was also charged with resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor. He is also accused of being a habitual offender, which could add to his sentence if he is convicted in the pending case.

Because of a criminal record that includes convictions for robbery, domestic battery, criminal confinement and resisting law enforcement, Carter is forbidden from possessing firearms.

He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Marion County in 2021. The pending warrant was issued last August after he was accused of probation violations in that case.

Because of the Marion County warrant, Carter was being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.

In other crime news:

Domestic violence: A Richmond man is accused of holding a knife to the throat of the mother of his young son.

Trevor Younger, 33, is charged with criminal confinement and domestic battery in Wayne Circuit Court.

The confinement charge is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

The Richmond man was arrested May 10 after city police were called to a home in the 700 block of South 14th Street.

Court records reflect no prior felony charges against Younger.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond man faces firearm, resisting charges