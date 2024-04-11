Richmond man held on burglary, firearm charges

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man is accused of forcing his way into his former wife's home and pointing a handgun at her.

Mark A. Koorsen Jr., 44, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with burglary, intimidation, residential entry and pointing a firearm.

His ex-wife called emergency dispatchers at 4:18 a.m. Saturday and reported the incident at her home, along Northwest Seventh Street.

According to an affidavit, she said when she left her home with two family members, Koorsen told her if police were called, he would "shoot it out" with officers.

She also said he had insisted that she and her children leave her house, and pointed his gun at her when she at first declined to do so.

The Richmond police SWAT team was called to the scene, and when Koorsen emerged from the house shortly after 6:30 a.m., he was taken into custody.

A 9mm handgun was found in the house's basement, according to a court document.

Investigators said they determined Koorsen had been let into the house after threatening to kick in a door.

Koorsen — who acknowledged he had earlier consumed four beers — said while in his former spouse's house, he called family members who lived out of state, and they encouraged him to surrender, according to the affidavit.

Told he was being arrested, the Richmond man reportedly became angry and said he intended to sue officers. He continued to be held in the Wayne County Jail on Tuesday under a $40,000 bond.

The burglary count against Koorsen is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, while the intimidation count is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

Court records reflect no prior felony charges against the Richmond man.

