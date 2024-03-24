A Dining Chair in the Hog Pen? Meet the guy behind the interesting seating choice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – You tend to see a lot of different things in the Hog Pen at Baum-Walker Stadium, but have you ever seen a dining room chair there?

Clearly, there was a good amount of people who have not, since a picture of a dining room chair in the Hog Pen went viral after the Razorbacks game with Missouri on Saturday.

Turns out the chair belongs to Peyton Tovey, a lifelong Arkansas fan from Batesville, who brought it because he was visiting his brother in Fayetteville for the weekend and forget a lawn chair.

“So I got there and realized I didn’t bring a lawn chair from home and it was literally like 10 minutes before the game started and I didn’t want to be late so I grabbed a little kitchen chair I found, I don’t really care what people think I just want to get there on time,” Tovey said.

To see the full story, check out the video above.

The Hogs finished up a series with Auburn this weekend, winning two of three, and will be back at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday night to take on Little Rock.

