'If I didn't love him I would have killed him,' man says in TikTok video saying he stabbed son

A 50-year-old Kettering man remained in jail Thursday night while police continue to investigate his claim, recorded to TikTok, that he stabbed his son because his child “is a pedophile.”

The incident occurred Tuesday evening when police were dispatched to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4700 block of Wilmington Pike on a report of a stabbing.

News Center 7 searched social media and found the TikTok video shot by Lonnie Murray, who looked into the camera lens and seemingly calmly confessed to what he had done.

“My son is a pedophile,” Murray says in the video. “And I just put a knife straight in his [expletive] side.”

Murray went on to state, “I had to do something today, just a little bit ago, that no father should ever have to do.”

He went on to state, “If I didn’t love him I would have went ahead and killed him. But I think he needs to be punished for what he has done. As I will be punished for stabbing him.

“So let this be video record to Montgomery County, Dayton, Ohio, I stabbed my son.”

Officers arrested Murray about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilmington Pike address and booked him into the city jail less than 30 minutes later pending the filing of formal charges of domestic violence and felonious assault, according to the jail’s website.

Murray’s son, whose name has not been made public, was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been shared with News Center 7.

Police told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson their initial investigation has determined that Murray stabbed someone in the parking lot of the address, then drove off in his truck.

