Did severe weather in April impact the Norwood Lateral closure? What to know

Poor weather conditions can easily delay construction.

That's why the severe weather conditions in April may have raised some concerns about the progress of the hefty construction on Ohio 562, commonly known as the Norwood Lateral.

The Norwood Lateral closed in the eastbound direction in early March and is expected to reopen on or around May 24. This will be followed by an 80-day closure of the westbound direction in early June.

The Cincinnati Enquirer checked in with the Ohio Department of Transportation for updates − including new closures and whether the construction remains on track.

Portions of Norwood Lateral will close for several months

When will the Norwood Lateral eastbound reopen?

Despite April's above-average rain levels and tornado watch, construction on the Norwood Lateral remains on schedule, said Kathleen Fuller, spokesperson for the transportation department. This means the eastbound direction is set to reopen on or around May 24.

"At this point, it is all weather-dependent," said Fuller. "We're not concerned about any other real issues coming up."

Inclement weather seems unlikely. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 33-40% chance that Cincinnati will experience above-normal rain levels this month.

New update: What's happening on the westbound side this week

Fuller says that the Norwood Lateral in the westbound direction will experience some lane closures this week due to construction. The restrictions will occur Wednesday through Friday and the following Monday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The restrictions will allow workers to safely clean the lateral's eastbound side and overlay the side with concrete.

Alternate routes to Ohio 562

What work has been done on the Norwood Lateral eastbound?

The heart of the Norwood Lateral construction is the rehabilitation of three bridges that make up parts of the expressway.

On the eastbound side, construction on the bridge over Paddock Road and the bridge over Reading Road is "pretty close to being wrapped up, if not already," Fuller said. She added the construction workers are still working on the eastbound bridge over Ross/Tennessee Avenue.

Is the Norwood Lateral westbound construction on track?

Yes. The transportation department anticipates closing the Norwood Lateral in the westbound direction on June 3, said Fuller. She added the target date would change only if there was a significant delay on the eastbound side.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Norwood Lateral construction remains on schedule despite weather