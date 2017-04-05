I Did the One Thing That I Hated the Most and It Changed My Life

From Woman's Day

It was never going to happen. Not a chance. Oh, I made vague half-promises that maybe I'd make sunrise yoga. Everyone was so nice - and so hopeful, too - asking me every night before bed, with expectant little smiles, "So, yoga tomorrow morning? What do you think?"

"Hmmm...I don't know. We'll see," I'd say. "I'm on deadline for a story and I'll be up late, that's how it is with travel journalists."

It was true, but the fact was dragging myself out of bed before first light to twist my body into uncomfortable shapes wasn't anything that I wanted to do, now or anytime in the future. I'm more the stay-up-late, get-up-late type of woman. My creativity flows best at night. I've been known to snarl, literally snarl, if someone tries to speak to me before I've had coffee.

So here I was, a caffeine-addicted, fake-sugar-and-red-meat-eating, non-meditating, stressed-out mess at a week-long yoga retreat in the Galapagos. I didn't exactly fit in with the rest of the glowy, blissful, and extremely limber group. If everyone hadn't been so kind I would have felt like that weird kid in second grade whose family moved from someplace like Saskatchewan in the middle of the year, the one who wore beige corduroys every day and ate paste. I believe he grew up to be a U.S. Senator, but his elementary school days were a little rocky there for a while.

"If everyone hadn't been so kind I would have felt like that weird kid in second grade whose family moved from someplace like Saskatchewan in the middle of the year."

I guess part of the problem was that before signing up with The Travel Yogi for this trip, I'd never done yoga. Okay...that's being a little over-dramatic. I'd actually done yoga once. For about 10 minutes. It was a few years back, at an eco-resort in Nicaragua. Because I arrived during an almost-hurricane and there literally wasn't anything else to do, I decided to get some private yoga instruction. It was beastly hot and very humid and every position I tried hurt. I believe I fell over on my face at one point while trying to do some sort of bendy thing on my hands and one leg that no one over 12 should ever attempt. Through it all my instructor was so serene I wondered if she were on lithium. I decided I'd rather stab myself in the forehead with a fork than ever try yoga again.

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of Jill Gleeson More

But time tends to blunt the impact of unpleasant memories, doesn't it? And it's started to seem like everyone I know is all about yoga. A good friend of mine is even teaching it professionally now, and she credits it with pretty much changing her entire life for the better, for making her both emotionally and physically healthier. So when I was offered the chance to write about my experience at a yoga retreat in the Galapagos, the fiercely wild Ecuadorian islands populated mostly by sea lions and iguanas, it sounded like a good idea. I mean, I'd be willing to cover a convention of cannibals if it meant a week-long retreat to the Galapagos. Yoga surely had to be better than I remembered it, right?

"I'd be willing to cover a convention of cannibals if it meant a week-long retreat to the Galapagos."

It was. Mostly. I immediately fell in love, or perhaps gratitude is a better word, with our instructor, Kristin. She was not the 20-year-old, uber-fit and ultra-hardcore Scarlett Johansson-type I'd been fearing, but instead was a little older and a lot more patient and reassuring. She still could do ridiculous things with her body - all sorts of handstands and headstands - that left me open-mouthed. But there was a gentleness to her I responded to and respected. She managed to challenge the longtime yogis, the people who knew what downward-facing dog is (bend at the waist, put your hands on the floor and make a big V with your body) and what prana (lifeforce, or energy) means. But there was room for a near-first timer in her class, too.