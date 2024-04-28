Dexter Reed Jr.'s family, Rainbow Push Coalition demand answers in fatal shooting

CHICAGO - Family and friends of Dexter Reed Jr. are calling for justice.

The Rainbow Push Coalition joined forces with the Reed family on Saturday to march in support of a full and complete investigation of the shooting that claimed 26-year-old Dexter's life.

His newly-released autopsy report said he was shot at least 13 times by Chicago Police when he was killed last month.

His family filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and the officers involved.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said officers shot at Reed 96 times in 41 seconds after he fired first.

The Rainbow Push Coalition said it will not stop until justice is served.