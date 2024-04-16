Devin Stephenson selected as next president of Florida Polytechnic in Lakeland

NICEVILLE — Devin Stephenson, the president of Northwest Florida State College, has been selected to run the state's newest university in Lakeland.

In a 7-6 vote, the Florida Polytechnic University board of trustees selected Stephenson to lead the university, which opened in 2014 and is the only state university specializing in STEM subjects — or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Last year, the only president Floriday Poly has had since its founding, Randy K. Avent, announced he would step down at the end of this academic year. He intends to return to teaching at the university after a sabbatical.

The vote to select Stephenson came after heated debate centered around his lack of background in STEM fields, according to a report in the Lakeland Ledger.

Here is what we know.

The decision

Much of the support for Stephenson came from board members who said that, among the five finalists, Stephenson was best suited to promote the school among members of the Legislature and community supporters.

“My understanding is that the main goals of Florida Poly are to double its student body size and to significantly increase the scope and visibility of research efforts happening on campus,” trustee Dorian Abbott said during the meeting. “And the most important skills that a president has to have to achieve these goals are an ability to sell and promote Poly externally, and an ability to obtain funds and other resources from the state. I think that Stevenson has demonstrated these skills best, and as a result, he's my top choice.”

Board members noted that during Stephenson's tenure at NWFSC, the assets of the NWFCS Foundation have increased to more than $63 million, with $66 million in grant acquisitions and $40 million in legislative appropriations.

While it seemed some trustees focused on revenue, some focused on the fact that Stephenson was the only one of the finalists without a STEM background. The top choice of many on the board was H. Keith Moo-Young, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Trustee Mark Bostick said that Florida Poly could become a "laughingstock" if the board selected Stephenson for the job, according to The Ledger. Bostick said he was unsatisfied with the search committee's decision not to hire an outside search firm and recommended starting the process over.

Coming to Stephenson's defense was Trustee Jesse Panuccio, who compared the selection of Stephenson to that of John Thrasher, a former state legislator with no academic background, who was chosen to serve as the president of Florida State University from 2014 to 2021.

Local reaction

Lori Kelly, chair of the board of trustees from NWFSC, praised Stephenson's leadership over the past eight years in a news release.

"His dedication and strategic insight have not only enhanced our academic offerings but have also strengthened the College’s relationship with the greater Panhandle community, setting a high bar for institutional excellence," Kelly said.

Kelly stated that the search for Stephenson's successor would be "shared in due course" form the NWFSC board of trustees.

What's next?

Floirda Poly trustees directed General Counsel David Fugett to negotiate a contract with Stephenson, according to The Ledger. Once an agreement is finalized, the next step is for Stephenson's appointment to be approved by the Board of Governors of the State University System.

According to a release, the selection and contract will be presented to the board at meetings held either on May 8 or June 27.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: NWF State College president selected to lead Florida Poly in Lakeland