‘Devastated’: Family of 3 narrowly escapes arson in Cleveland, 2 pets dead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A family of three is devastated after their home was intentionally set on fire early Saturday morning.

The Cleveland Division of Fire arrived at 1283 West 106th St. at 2:19 a.m., finding the home and two vehicles engulfed in flames.

Investigators quickly determined the fire was arson. Police are actively searching for a suspect who may have been caught on doorbell camera.

Married couple Cecilia Li and Felipe Freitas narrowly escaped out of a window with their 7-month-old son Luca, jumping to safety from the a second level rooftop. The family’s two pets did not survive the fire.

“We are devastated by the loss of our pets Salami and Evelyn, but floored and humbled by the generosity of our community,” Li said. “We are grateful to be alive and to have each other. Everything else was just stuff, really cool sentimental stuff, but just stuff.”

Neighbors are very concerned by the crime and the damage it caused to surrounding homes.

“My first concern was that fire was probably going to spread,” Patrick Prejean said. “Need to get out first of all and see what else is going to happen.”

The fire department estimates more than $700,000 worth of damage was caused during this fire, including two vehicles, one of which reportedly exploded during the blaze. Not only is this home affected, but the two neighboring houses on each side also sustained fire and water damage.

A GoFundMe has been established to benefit the victims of the fire as they will be working to start over with practically nothing. The immediate need is for clothing, especially for Luca. The Red Cross has also reached out to help the family.

Cleveland police are actively investigating the crime and asks anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 216-252-7463 or Fire Arson at 216-664-6380.

“We know who the responsible party is beyond a shadow of doubt, and we hope to see him arrested immediately,” Li said.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

