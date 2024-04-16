Detroit Public Television returns to its roots in city with 50,000-square-foot building

Detroit Public Television is moving its headquarters from Wixom, at the fringes of the metro area, into the heart of Detroit and rebranding itself in the process.

Now rebranded as Detroit PBS, the nonprofit media organization said it purchased a former engineering facility that once belonged to General Motors on Piquette Avenue, between John R and Brush streets. The building will be renovated and expanded for a traditional television station and more.

The building purchased by Detroit PBS for its new headquarters in the city.

The estimated cost of the new campus is $30 million. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with an opening scheduled for fall 2026. The area is south of Detroit's New Center, tucked between Interstate 75 and Woodward Avenue and just north of I-94.

The building is expected to house more than 100 employees and will have 120 parking spaces.

Detroit PBS sold its building in Wixom, visible from I-96, last year and staff relocated to another building in the area until construction is completed.

Building purchased by Detroit PBS for its new headquarters in the city

"0ur return to Detroit represents more than the culmination of more than a decade of commitment to Detroit," said Rich Homberg, president, and CEO of PBS Detroit.

"The focus of our content and engagement starts in the city and expands outward to the far reaches of southeast Michigan, becoming a unifying force in the region," Homburg said in a news release Tuesday announcing the new building and new name.

In an interview Monday, Homberg said Detroit PBS was "blown away" by the building, which had been idle. He said the headquarters will cover about 50,000 square feet and will include seven different, fully equipped video locations throughout, including a theater-style studio and indoor-outdoor performing space.

Detroit PBS is Michigan's only community-licensed public television station, operating independently of any educational institution or government entity. It has more than 2 million weekly viewers across its five channels. According to a news release, Detroit PBS is also the state's largest and most-watched public television station. Detroit PBS reaches nearly 4 million monthly visitors through its websites, YouTube channels, and social media platforms.

A rendering of a new recording studio inside the Detroit PBS building in Detroit

It is known for its children's programming, notably "Sesame Street," and most recently, "Lyla in the Loop."

According to a news release, the new campus will house the organization's headquarters, video production and broadcasts, 90.9 WRCJ radio production and broadcasts, art performances, journalism hub, and community events space.

"This new space provides new opportunities in all of our mission pillars," said Melissa Roy, chair of the board of trustees. "Education, arts and culture, journalism and public affairs, and energy and the environment, will have room to grow and deepen engagement with our community via television, online and beyond."

Detroit Public Television has been a part of the community since 1955. Nearly 20 years ago, it announced its move to Wixom, driven by a federal mandate at the time to convert to digital television broadcasting.

But it never really left the city of Detroit. Over the past two decades, 90.9 WRCJ, a jazz and classical music station, has continually broadcast from the city, with television production happening in the city and a journalism bureau, first at the Detroit Historical Museum and now at Marygrove College.

Detroit PBS is governed by the Detroit Education Television Foundation, and its operations include WTVS-TV, 90.9 WRCJ, multiple digital learning channels, such as the Michigan Learning Channel, online properties, and initiatives such as PBS books. Those efforts are also being rebranded, to Detroit Public Media, to reflect that its mission extends beyond television.

WTVS-TV, known for years as Channel 56, will also be rebranded to Detroit PBS.

Detroit PBS had also adopted a new slogan: "imagine the possibilities." The news release said the phrasing will "communicate the power of its programming, platforms and community outreach. It serves as a positive affirmation and emotional connection to the community, especially the children who have long been inspired by PBS shows."

Roy, the board chair, said the new name will provide a more connected brand in today's digital landscape, where viewing extends beyond traditional TV to a multiplatform world of apps, phones, tablets, and social media.

She said this ensures "Detroit PBS remains relevant now and in the future, while also leaving room for future innovations."

Contact Jennifer Dixon: jbdixon@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit PBS has new name, new building, but same commitment to city