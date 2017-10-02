New Details Emerge About Vegas Gunman Stephen Paddock's Past, Including Dad's Stint on 'Most Wanted List

More is being learned about the madman behind Sunday night’s Las Vegas massacre who has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev.

Paddock's stunned brother, Eric, could only shake his head as he spoke to reporters outside his home near Orlando, Fla.

“We are shocked, horrified, completely dumbfounded,” his brother said of the situation. “He's a guy who lived in a house in Mesquite, drove down and gambled in Las Vegas. He did stuff, ate burritos.”

Stephen Paddock once owned a home in Melbourne, Fla. It was located in a 55-plus retirement community and he sold it in 2015 for $235,000.

Neighbors say Paddock told them he was a "professional gambler by trade,” his brother says he moved to Nevada to escape Florida’s humidity and because he liked to play video poker.

Police say Paddock checked into his corner hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sept. 28.

Police say Paddock exhibited no signs that he was plotting a massacre during his stay at the hotel.

In fact, when housekeeping cleaned his room, they reportedly found nothing unusual. But after the slaughter, police discovered an arsenal of 19 different weapons.

"Not an avid gun guy at all, the fact that he had those kinds of weapons at all is... Where did he get all of those weapons," he brother told reporters.

His unremarkable home in Mesquite is about 80 miles from Vegas. It's located in the Sun City Mesquite Retirement Community by Del Webb.

Paddock had a hunting license in Texas and was a pilot who once owned his own plane. He was twice-divorced and had no children.

Paddock's father was on the FBI’s most wanted list in the 1960s before going to prison on bank robbery charges.

In the chaotic moments following the carnage, there was also a nationwide manhunt for Paddock's girlfriend, 62-year-old Marilou Danley.

Police found her overseas. The FBI says she is cooperating with the investigation, and say she knew nothing of his plot.

Danley describes herself as a "proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest" on her Facebook page.

