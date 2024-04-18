New details emerge in shocking road rage shooting near Miami airport that left 1 dead

A road rage argument devolved into a man using a “rifle” to gun down another driver near Miami International Airport and then speeding home Sunday, officers said. Police tracked him down later that day and brought him in.

Around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Orly Yeriel Cintron-Nieves, 23, was involved in an accident with a man near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 35th Street, Miami-Dade police said. A road rage altercation ensued and promptly took a drastic turn.

An investigation revealed, through eyewitness accounts and video, that Cintron-Nieves pulled out a “black rifle” and opened fire at the man.

He hopped back into his silver Toyota Camry and drove away, an arrest report read.

The shot driver, who was not identified, was hit several times. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Officers tracked Cintron-Nieves back to his home near Zoo Miami. Police surrounded the house, and a K-9 ultimately took him down, the report read.

Police said he gave a full confession to investigators, “admitting that he shot the victim several times with the black rifle.”

Cintron-Nieves was charged with second degree murder with a weapon. As of Wednesday, he remained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.