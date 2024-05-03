Designs for new pedestrian bridge in Kansas City unveiled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday night, the public got a chance to look at different design concepts for the new Martin Luther King Jr. pedestrian bridge.

Led lights, artwork on panels, a keystone bridge, get a look at the different design concepts and pick your favorite.

That’s what the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board is asking the community to do for its new Martin Luther King Jr. pedestrian bridge.

“I think it’s always great when you can go anywhere in your community and say you know what, I had a say in what that looks like,” Parks and Rec Board Commissioner Stephenie Smith said.

The new bridge will be built on the south side of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, directly across from Woodland Avenue. A safer option to get people to the 15 and The Mahomies Park.

















Nancy Powell has lived in the area for 24 years. She took this time to voice her thoughts.

“I think that will realize the potential of the park by having the bridge so more people can reach it. It might be underutilized right now,” she said. “I am also concerned about the safety of the bridge so I want to find that out during the meeting.”

Developers talked about lighting, as well as the range in price and upkeep for each concept. Though each design is unique, the goal is to share a message with a community about justice and freedom.

“I don’t think that you can look at faces and images like MLK and not be compelled to ask yourself what am I doing to make my community better,” Smith said.

A survey will be live on Friday for people to weigh in. The plan then is to present a final design at the end of summer and break ground in 2025.

