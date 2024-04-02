DeSantis suspends Orlando city commissioner. What we know about her criminal charges

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill after her arrest on felony charges of exploiting the elderly and fraud in connection with the theft of $100,000 from a 96-year-old woman to pay for a facelift, dental surgery, home renovations, and more.

Hill, 58, is facing seven felony charges, including three counts of exploitation of the elderly and multiple counts of fraud. She pleaded not guilty and was released that afternoon after posting a $40,000 bond.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city would work to find another person to fill her seat, according to local media.

Why did Gov. DeSantis suspend Regina Hill?

Last week DeSantis said in a press conference that he would not remove Hill from office without a grand jury indictment.

On Monday he issued an executive order suspending her, saying it was in accordance with the Florida Constitution and sections 112.51(1) and 112.51(2) of the Florida Statutes. Those statutes permit suspension of any elected municipal officer for "malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, habitual drunkenness, incompetence, or permanent inability to perform official duties" or if "indicted or informed against for the commission of a state felony or misdemeanor."

How did Regina Hill allegedly steal the 96-year-old woman's money?

Hill is accused of taking advantage of a 96-year-old woman she met in her professional capacity over city codes in March 2021.

"At first glance, Hill’s actions appeared well-intentioned as she coordinated the clean-up of the victim’s residence and other community resources," the FDLE said in a release. But an investigation found that:

In just over a month's time Hill obtained power of attorney over the woman and the FDLE says she financially exploited the woman for approximately three years.

Hill bought a $400,000+ house in Orlando in 2022, using a second power of attorney with the 96-year-old woman listed as a "co-purchaser" the alleged victim says was without her knowledge or consent. The commissioner's aide's name also appeared on documents in the sale that she said she never signed.

Financial documents show that Hill spent over $100,000 of the woman's money for "expensive bottles of perfume," clothing, "numerous intravenous infusions of vitamins," a facelift, a New Year's Eve hotel stay in Miami, dental surgery and car insurance payments for her vehicles, according to court records, leaving the victim with depleted bank accounts and more than $10,000 in credit card debt.

Hill took up residence with her son and his girlfriend in the senior woman's second home, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The FDLE said she paid approximately $15,400 for "extensive renovations" on it, again without the victim's knowledge.

A judge granted a temporary protective injunction for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult in March, saying there was "an immediate and present danger of exploitation" and a "likelihood of irreparable harm," the Orlando Sentinel reported.

What was Regina Hill charged with?

Hill was arrested by FDLE agents and booked into the Orange County Jail on the felony charges of:

3 counts of exploitation of an elderly person, a first-degree felony

1 count of scheme to defraud over $50,000, a first-degree felony

1 count of fraudulent use of personal identification information to purchase over $100,000 in services, a first-degree felony

1 count of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a parent/guardian/custodian, a second-degree felony

1 count of mortgage fraud, a second-degree felony

If convicted, Hill faces a maximum of 180 years in prison, the FDLE said.

The case will be jointly prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Office of the State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit. Anyone with information about the still-ongoing FDLE investigation is urged to contact Special Agent Supervisor Michael Giddens at (407) 245-0801 or Special Agent Steve Brenton at (407) 650-2301.

What is Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill's party affiliation?

Hill is a Democrat.

Has Regina Hill responded to the charges of exploitation of the elderly?

In a statement obtained by WESH, Hill said:

"It’s unfortunate that I have been thrust into these circumstances with these allegations. Unfortunate not just for me but for [victim's name] whom I've loved and cared for like my own family.

"I trust in God above all things, and I trust in the process. After 10 years of service for the City of Orlando, I've illustrated my love and compassion for my constituents, my city, and my family. I know the truth, I know I'm entitled to due process, which I trust, and I will await my day in court to prove my innocence."

