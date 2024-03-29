Elected Florida leader arrested in elderly exploitation case, over $100,000 in fraud. What to know

After a 13-month investigation, an Orlando official was arrested Thursday and could be facing up to 180 years in prison on felony charges of exploiting the elderly and fraud in connection with the theft of $100,000 from a 96-year-old woman to pay for a facelift, dental surgery, home renovations, and more.

Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill, 63, is also accused of buying a home with the victim as co-signor without her knowledge or consent, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in Orlando.

Hill is facing seven felony charges, including three counts of exploitation of the elderly and multiple counts of fraud. She pleaded not guilty and posted a $40,000 bond and was released that afternoon, FOX 35 reported.

Who is Regina Hill?

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill

Regina Hill is a Florida native. Born in Tavares, she was elected as District 5 Orlando City Commissioner in 2013, covering the Parramore neighborhood where she was raised as well as other areas in downtown Orlando. She served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a nurse for 25 years, according to her bio.

While in office Hill, a Democrat, has advocated for more jobs, education opportunities, affordable housing, the revitalization of the Orlando Police Department, and multiple community improvement projects.

Hill also has criminal charges in her past, FOX 35 reported, for controlled substances, disorderly intoxication, and using a fake name on her driver's license application.

What is Regina Hill accused of doing?

Hill is accused of taking advantage of a 96-year-old woman she met in her professional capacity over city codes in March 2021.

"At first glance, Hill’s actions appeared well-intentioned as she coordinated the clean-up of the victim’s residence and other community resources," the FDLE said in a release. But an investigation found that in just over a month's time Hill obtained power of attorney over the woman and the FDLE says she financially exploited the woman for approximately three years.

The commissioner's former aide told investigators about a house Hill bought on Aug. 19, 2022, in Orlando. An investigation into the deal found that a second power of attorney was used to purchase the $400,000-plus property with the 96-year-old woman listed as a "co-purchaser" without her knowledge or consent. The aide's name also appeared on documents of the home she said she never signed.

Financial documents show that Hill spent over $100,000 of the woman's money for "expensive bottles of perfume," clothing, "numerous intravenous infusions of vitamins," a facelift, a New Year's Eve hotel stay in Miami, dental surgery and car insurance payments for her vehicles, according to court records, leaving the victim with depleted bank accounts and more than $10,000 in credit card debt.

She also took up residence with her son and his girlfriend in the senior woman's second home, according to the Orlando Sentinel, the FDLE said she paid approximately $15,400 for "extensive renovations" on it, again without the victim's knowledge.

A judge granted a temporary protective injunction for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult last week, saying there was "an immediate and present danger of exploitation" and a "likelihood of irreparable harm," the Orlando Sentinel reported.

"Mrs. Hill effectively betrayed the trust of her community by taking advantage of a 96-year-old elderly citizen, which is one of the most vulnerable in that community," FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie said at a press conference on Thursday

What was Regina Hill charged with?

Hill was arrested by FDLE agents and booked into the Orange County Jail on the felony charges of:

3 counts of exploitation of an elderly person, a first-degree felony

1 count of scheme to defraud over $50,000, a first-degree felony

1 count of fraudulent use of personal identification information to purchase over $100,000 in services, a first-degree felony

1 count of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a parent/guardian/custodian, a second-degree felony

1 count of mortgage fraud, a second-degree felony

If convicted, Hill faces a maximum of 180 years in prison, the FDLE said.

The case will be jointly prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Office of the State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit. Anyone with information about the still-ongoing FDLE investigation is urged to contact Special Agent Supervisor Michael Giddens at (407) 245-0801 or Special Agent Steve Brenton at (407) 650-2301.

Will DeSantis remove Regina Hill from office?

Gov. Ron DeSantis will not remove Regina Hill from her office as Orlando City Commissioner without a grand jury indictment, he said.

"It only comes under my purview if a municipal official is indicted by a grand jury, then I would suspend, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference on Thursday. "That's typical. If there's not an indictment, then my power of suspension doesn't reach. It reaches county officials, county-wide officials, sure, even neglect of duty you can do for that, but for the municipal, if there's a grand jury true bill return.

"Now I don't know, I just know what I read, if that does happen then that would be the trigger for us to act but we would not do anything prior to that," he said.

Will Regina Hill be replaced?

The city of Orlando said, in a public statement, "We have been made aware that Commissioner Hill has been arrested and charged by FDLE. We do not have any authority to discipline an elected official, including suspending them from office, as that power lies with the Governor."

If Hill is suspended there would be a special election to temporarily fill her seat.

Has Regina Hill responded to the charges of exploitation of the elderly?

In a statement, Hill said:

"It’s unfortunate that I have been thrust into these circumstances with these allegations. Unfortunate not just for me but for [victim's name] whom I've loved and cared for like my own family. I trust in God above all things, and I trust in the process. After 10 years of service for the City of Orlando, I've illustrated my love and compassion for my constituents, my city, and my family. I know the truth, I know I'm entitled to due process, which I trust, and I will await my day in court to prove my innocence."

Jonathan Limehouse, USA TODAY, contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Regina Hill, Orlando Florida city commissioner, faces felony charges