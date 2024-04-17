DeSantis signs bill that limits book challenges at Florida schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will limit the number of banned books that can be challenged by some people.

Starting in July, people without a child in school can only file one complaint per month.

While signing the bill in Jacksonville on Tuesday, the governor said some districts may have gone too far in removing titles.

“You have some people who are taking the curriculum transparency, and they are trying to weaponize that for political purposes,” DeSantis said. “That involves objecting to normal books.”

The new law does not include penalties or limit the number of challenges a parent with a child in a school district can file.

