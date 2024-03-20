DeSantis finishes far behind Nikki Haley in Florida primary. Here are Tuesday’s election results

Gov. Ron DeSantis withdrew from the GOP presidential primary in January after poor showings in early state primaries, so he wasn't expected to get a lot of votes in a Florida election where former president and Republican juggernaut Donald Trump was the only candidate still running.

But he probably wasn't expecting to come in third in his own state, by a wide margin.

Trump, who is currently campaigning while accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money, conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents and facing over half a billion in pending fines for fraud and defamation, was expected to pull in the lion's share of the vote as all the other GOP candidates have withdrawn.

In preliminary returns, he received 81.19% of the Florida vote Tuesday, according to unofficial Florida Division of Election results. That's a commanding landslide but still less than the 87% he received in Alaska when former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was still running against him or the 97% he received in Hawaii on March 12, and under the 93% he received four years ago in the last Florida presidential preference primary.

Florida presidential primary election results

In the unofficial results from the Florida Division of Elections, with 100% of precincts reporting, there was a very clear, unsurprising winner:

How did DeSantis do in the Florida presidential primary?

Not well. Again, DeSantis withdrew from the race in January and threw his support behind Trump — who taunted him over the weekend at an Ohio rally as “a shell of a man” — so there was little reason to expect him to pull in many votes at all.

But voters often use primaries to send messages, and a significant number of Floridians still chose his former opponent Haley over their own governor.

Statewide, Haley, who suspended her own campaign two weeks ago, persistently trounced DeSantis with the governor generally getting from 3-5% of the vote while Haley's percentages averaged from 5-6% up to 18% in Collier County.

The governor got a considerably higher percentage of the vote in Leon County, where Tallahassee is, scoring 7.46%. But even there Haley outperformed by a wide margin, pulling in 17.83% in DeSantis' backyard.

Only six counties of the 67 in the state picked DeSantis over Haley: Calhoun, where he got 45 votes to Haley's 37; Gilchrist, where he got 76 to her 67; Hamilton, 25 to 18; Madison, 38 to 34; Union, 37 to 20, and Washington, 52 to 45.

DeSantis' worst performance may have been in Baker County, where he received only 1.67% of the vote. But that may have been because the county went heavily to Trump, with Haley only receiving 2.08% herself.

But in Miami-Dade, where DeSantis received 1.73%, Haley walked away with a decisive 10.77%.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida presidential primary election results: DeSantis gets only 3%