Des Moines School Board approves $641 million budget. Where the money will go:

Published Caption: School desks. [Stock photo] Original Caption: School desks.

The Des Moines School Board has approved a $641.9 million budget for the coming school year — an increase from the current 2023-24 budget of $610 million.

The board voted 6-0 to greenlight the new budget during Tuesday's regular meeting. New board member Skylar Mayberry-Mayes abstained from voting.

Board Chair Jackie Norris, Mayberry-Mayes, Anna Campos and Patrick Dix all attended the meeting virtually.

The larger budget is because of a new law raising teacher pay, a 3.5% pay increase for all of Des Moines Public Schools' bargaining staff, and funds from Physical Plant and Equipment Levy or PPEL and Secure and Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE to be used for district projects, said Shashank Aurora, the district's chief financial officer.

PPEL is used to cover district building maintenance and repair costs. SAVE is a state-wide penny sales tax for school districts that can be used for school infrastructure projects.

The 3.5% pay increase is "higher than what we have historically given," Aurora said.

While planning the budget, Des Moines officials had to find $14 million in savings. Staff was able to avoid some cuts by using $5.25 million from the district's fund balance to help balance the budget.

The board is expected to amend the budget in June after the group sets its goals.

The cost of the board's goals are not expected to increase the budget significantly, Aurora said in an interview after the meeting.

How much did DMPS cut from its budget?

Des Moines schools' staff had to cut $14 million ahead of the 2024-25 school year.

The cuts included 10 full-time equivalent positions from district high schools and 4% of full-time positions from across the district totaling about $3 million. Another $1.5 million was saved by changing the district's prescription drug health care plan. Medications are not expected to be impacted.

The remainder of the budget was balanced using the fund balance, income from interest totaling $3 million and an additional $1.25 million in state school aid.

In past years, officials cut $12.2 million ahead of the 2023-24 school year and $9.9 million going into the 2022-23 school year.

Are there any big changes to the budget?

The pay increases are one of the biggest changes to the budget, Aurora said.

Why are some Iowa teachers getting a pay raise?

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 2612 — which raises pay for first year teachers and teachers with 12 years of experience - into law last month. Additionally, the law restructures funding for Iowa's Area Education Agencies.

The newly signed law raises minimum starting teacher pay to $47,500 for the 2024-25 school year and $50,000 for the 2025-26 school year. Teachers with at least 12 years of experience will see their pay go up to $60,000 for the 2024-25 school year and $62,000 the following school year.

The state has allocated funds to help schools cover the cost.

What is the 2024-25 school year tax rate?

The Des Moines School Board approved a proposed tax rate of $14.68 per $1,000 of valuation on a $100,000 home. The rate is down from the this year's tax rate of $15.15 per $1,000 of valuation on a home.

This means taxes will go from $828 to $682 on a $100,000 home. The decrease is due in part to an increase in property taxes.

Are officials expecting additional funds?

House File 2612 also increased school state aid, known as SSA, by 2.5%. Des Moines schools' officials originally budgeted for only a 2% increase.

Officials expect to receive $1.6 million from the state for the 1,381 students who attend private schools using the education savings accounts program.

The funds are used to help school districts make up for state aid they will lose if a student attends a private school.

Will the district close any buildings to save money?

Decisions to close buildings are not expected to impact the budget until the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years.

A facility study by BBS Architects is expected to be released in May, according to board documents.

