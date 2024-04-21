Deputies want to know who illegally dumped large pile of tires in Haralson County
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office would like to determine who illegally dumped dozens of tires in Tallapoosa.
On Thursday, April 18, detention deputies brought a group of inmates to clean up the dump site.
The pile of tires was over six feet high and spread out over a large clearing in the woods.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies say the inmates worked hard to clean the area up.
If anyone has information on who is responsible for dumping the tires, they are asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 646-2011.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police investigating murder of Ga. high school student after 2 found shot in car
Man asked to leave Atlanta lounge, comes back to start shootout with security: APD
Former Ga. Christian Academy teacher, coach accused of sending explicit photos to students
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: