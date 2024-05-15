Deputies searching for teen wanted in connection with shooting that injured 11-year-old girl

TICKFAW, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who is wanted in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old girl on Saturday, May 11.

LPSO is searching for Ja-‘den James, 17, of Tickfaw. James faces charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun.

Two men were already charged in connection with this shooting. K’shune McGee, 23, of Ponchatoula, and David Lee McGee, 19, of Springfield remain in the Livingston Parish Jail.

LPSO said the 11-year-old is now listed in stable condition.

If anyone has information that could help investigators, you are asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Police charge second juvenile after one killed in Baton Rouge shooting

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.