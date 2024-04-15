Deputies searching for ‘critical missing’ woman last seen getting into car Friday

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said it’s been looking for a woman since she left her house with a person not known to her family three days ago.

Elden Evans last saw his wife Amy Friday morning.

“She said something about going to Richmond, Indiana with a woman friend of ours,” Elden said.

But Elden said that didn’t happen.

“Her husband, family, has not heard from her since,” Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. “She kind of operates according to the family at a capacity between maybe an 8-year-old to an early teenager.”

Amy was last seen on camera getting into a car at the end of her driveway Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies released a photo of the car they believed picked up Amy.

“I believe she got into a car with somebody she knows and she got into a situation that she can’t get out of now,” Elden said.

He said he remembered seeing the car she got into a few times.

Both Elden and their local pastor Weston Corder said it was not like her to not be at church on Sunday.

“I’m just praying myself, these are my friends,” Corder said.

Elden had a message for his wife.

“Please, I love you. I don’t know why you left. Please come back home. I will come pick you up. Please just contact me or anybody from church,” he said.

