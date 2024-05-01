Man shot by neighbor in Orange City, deputies say

Deputies from Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a person shot in Orange City Wednesday morning.

7:15 a.m. update:

Volusia Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot in the shoulder by a neighbor at Luna Sands Resort.

The shooter has been taken into custody, according to VSO.

Officials said the victim’s injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies responded to a shooting this morning at Luna Sands RV Resort, 1440 E. Minnesota Ave., Orange City. The adult male victim was shot in the shoulder by a neighbor. He was alert and talking. The shooter has been taken into custody. More info to follow. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 1, 2024

Original story:

Deputies are at the scene of a reported shooting in Orange City.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has multiple patrol units in the area of East Minnesota Avenue, near Luna Sands Resort.

According to VSO’s dispatch center, deputies responded shortly before 5 a.m. for a person shot at that location.

Channel 9 has reached out to sheriff’s investigators for more details about the incident.

Reporter Q McCray is near the crime scene working to learn more.

Watch his live updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.

