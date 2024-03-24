Deputies identify two men shot near illegal after-hours business in Pine Hills

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in Saturday’s shooting at an illegal after-hours business.

Deputies said 56-year-old Errol Irving and 49-year-old Joslyn Gray were found shot on North Pine Hills Road early Saturday morning.

They had received a call for a shooting near the Creole Bakery around 3:34 a.m.

Investigators said the two people died at the scene.

According to a news release, evidence shows that the unit next to the bakery was known as a tax office but was used as an illegal, after-hours establishment.

The sheriff’s office said the business has no relation to the bakery.

Law enforcement is still investigating who the suspect was and the motive behind the shooting.

OCSO released a statement regarding the incident:

We know that Illicit after-hours operations attract criminal activity, violence and illegal drugs. That’s why Sheriff Mina pushed for harsher penalties for illegal alcohol sales in this legislative session. That legislation – which passed in the Florida House and Senate unanimously - makes illegal alcohol sales a felony and gives law enforcement a powerful tool to eliminate these dangerous clubs and safeguard our communities.

