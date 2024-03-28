Deputies make arrest in theft of copper cable in Sarcoxie

Mar. 28—SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Jasper County sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the theft of telecommunications cable in Sarcoxie on Tuesday.

Jordan T. Romero, 35, of Joplin, was arrested Wednesday at a home at 1105 S. Monroe Ave. in Joplin after the execution of a search warrant uncovered the cable missing from Sarcoxie and another 220 feet of cable from other thefts.

Charges are pending with the Jasper County prosecutor's office.

It is the third arrest for felony stealing of communications wire made by deputies in Jasper County in the past year.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday about a reported theft of telecommunications cable near High Street in Sarcoxie. An investigation showed that 250 feet of cable, valued by the telecom company at about $2,000, had been cut from telephone poles in the area.

During the investigation, detectives received information about a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle located in the 1100 block of South Monroe Avenue in Joplin.