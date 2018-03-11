Depression, burn out, trauma, exhaustion: inside the minds of doctors

We like to believe doctors are all-powerful and omniscient. When we visit one, it is naturally concerns about our own health that are uppermost in our minds.

Yet rarely do we stop to consider the psychological toll a doctor’s work takes on them. In my work as a psychologist specialising in helping doctors, I have seen at close quarters just how serious this toll can be. The emotional and physical strain experienced by those in the medical profession is described in my new book, Also Human: The Inner Lives of Doctors, in which I’ve tried to shine a light on the hidden cost of medicine.

For more than 20 years, I have met doctors dealing with depression, burn out, extreme trauma, exhaustion, anxiety, and a whole host of other problems, which they must somehow set aside while powering through long shifts helping others.

Bella was one example; a real high flyer, she attended one of the most academic medical schools in the country, winning prizes in both medicine and surgery. But as her first day of work as a junior doctor approached, she experienced a mounting dread: how would she cope with the demands of the job?

A few weeks in, she was approaching the end of a 13-hour shift in A&E. She and her peers had been clearly told in their induction they must not work more than 13 hours at a time. Some doctors, once they’re 12-and-a-half hours in, will busy themselves with paperwork rather than take on any new cases, but Bella wasn’t like that, and took on a new patient just before her shift ended. First she made sure that all the immediate tasks had been completed. But when she went to her supervisor to try and ensure a safe handover, she was given a furious dressing down in front of the whole team and accused of being irresponsible.

Caroline Elton, a psychologist who specialises in helping doctors Credit: Caroline Elton (c) Charlotte Knee Photography.jpg More

Despite what she’d been told in her training, Bella was ordered to stay for as long as it took to finish treating the patient, and ended up working a 15-hour shift.

“What really shocked me was that I worked so hard, and followed all the rules, but I still ended up getting shouted at,” she told me later.

Too exhausted to drive home, she went to the toilets and broke down in tears. When a colleague found her crying there, she was devastated the image of herself as a cool and competent doctor was torn to shreds.

Perhaps society will eventually recognise that, while the demands of a job in medicine are exceptional, doctors, like their patients, are also human

With her confidence destroyed, an insidious depression spiralled rapidly out of control. Again, Bella did as she’d been instructed to do in medical school and asked her supervising consultant for help. His response? “Of course this is how you feel. You’re an F1 [Foundation Year 1 medic]; you’re a girl. You’re going to be upset.” She ended up leaving frontline healthcare and working in pharmaceuticals.