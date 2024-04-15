Denver weather: Warm, breezy Monday ahead of showers

DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City hit 80 degrees for the first time this year, but changes are on the way. Denver’s weather pattern will shift to cooler temperatures and the chance for showers during the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clear, mild, breezy

Sunday night will be mainly clear and breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will stay mild, only falling to the mid-40s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, showers late

Monday will start off sunny and breezy with wind gusts reaching 30-45 mph. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of evening rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-70s, which is nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Fire weather warnings will go back into effect Monday afternoon and evening as southerly winds pick up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, and relative humidity dropping to only 5-10%.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, showers and cooler temperatures

Monday evening into Tuesday, snow showers will pick up in the mountains.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches are in place for areas above 9,000 feet where travel could be difficult due to 8-16 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 60 mph.





This system will push rain showers and thunderstorms into the foothills Monday evening, then along and east of the I-25 corridor Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, showers will clear, and temperatures will be more seasonal, only reaching a high in the 60s. Wednesday will be dry and breezy with a high in the mid-60s.

Then, another system moves in bringing more chances for showers for the end of the week and much cooler temperatures.

