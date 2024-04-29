Denver weather: Sunny and warmer start to the workweek

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine and warmer temperatures move into Denver weather to start the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clearing, seasonal

Showers will wrap up Sunday evening ahead of clearing clouds. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will keep a warming trend going on Monday. Highs will climb to the upper 60s, which is almost 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Looking ahead: Next chance for showers

Tuesday, sunshine continues to dominate the forecast. This will keep a warming trend going with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Wednesday will start off dry, but as highs climb to the 70s, clouds will increase ahead of the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The chance for showers continues on Thursday, helping to drop temperatures to the 50s.

Then, a warmer and drier weather pattern moves in on Friday and continues into the weekend.

