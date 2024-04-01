Denver weather: Rain and snow Monday with cooler temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few rounds of rain and snow showers moving into Denver on Monday along with chilly and breezy conditions. This is ahead of a warming and dry trend that starts on Tuesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on April 1

Weather today: Dreary with rain and snow

Rounds of scattered snow and rain showers will continue throughout the day Monday.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, which is around 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will be breezy too, with winds out of the northeast anywhere from 5-15 mph and gusts upwards of 25 mph at times.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast highs on April 1

Accumulation will be light in Denver, meanwhile, the foothills will get anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow through Monday.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals by 11 p.m. on April 1

Weather tonight: Late rain and snow, drying out early Tuesday

There’s a chance of rain and snow Monday evening, but it will taper off before midnight. This will lead to drier and windy conditions as lows sink into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Winds will be out of the northeast from 10-20 mph and some gusts upwards of 30 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on April 1

Looking ahead: Sunshine, warmer

By Tuesday, sunshine returns to the forecast. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler than normal, only reaching a high in the mid-50s.

This will be followed by more sunshine and warm temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday will climb to the mid to upper 60s, and then Denver is on track for the first 70-degree day of the year by Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 1

This pattern of sunshine and warm temperatures will continue for the Colorado Rockies home opener on Friday.

