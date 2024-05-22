Denver weather: More sunshine and warming up

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies are back on Wednesday with more seasonal highs and a light breeze in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

The Front Range will see mainly sunny skies on Wednesday with a few extra clouds in the high country by the afternoon.

US News: 2 Colorado cities make top 10 best places to live

Highs are back to more seasonal averages in the middle 70s as winds stay brisk out of the south.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 22

Weather tonight: A few clouds

Winds will slow by Wednesday night as a few extra clouds cruise over the sky. Overnight low temperatures will be mild in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight conditions on May 22

Looking ahead: Warmer with spotty weekend storm

Thursday will be even warmer as highs near the 80-degree mark in Denver. Thursday also has a brisk wind and late clouds.

Rare corpse flower could bloom in Colorado during Memorial Day weekend

More sunshine moves in by Friday afternoon, as highs are just below average in the upper 60s. The foothills could see a quick storm Friday evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast from May 25-26

Saturday kicks off the holiday weekend with partly cloudy skies, mild highs in the middle 70s and afternoon showers and storms.

Sunday is nicer with more sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on May 22

Monday starts the next workweek with partly cloudy skies, tiny afternoon shower chances and highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday is even warmer as Denver gets back to the 80-degree mark with mainly sunny skies.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.