Denver weather: High wind, fire danger and weekend rain chances

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and breezy at the end of the workweek. Strong wind and dry conditions will increase fire danger ahead of weekend showers.

Fire weather warnings are set to go into effect on Friday. These are for dry conditions, low humidity and strong wind gusts that could lead to rapid fire spread. Please avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could produce a spark.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy

Thursday night will stay partly cloudy and breezy. Wind gusts will pick up out of the southeast up to 30 mph. Low temperatures will only fall to the mid-40s, more than 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, warm

Friday will be warm and breezy. High temperatures will again climb to the mid-70s. Wind gusts will be strong at times, reaching over 40 mph and elevating fire danger.

Looking ahead: Saturday showers, cooler

Showers move into the forecast this weekend. These will start as snow in the mountains Friday night into Saturday, with accumulations through Sunday reaching 2-8 inches.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by April 7

Showers and cooler temperatures will move into the Front Range on Saturday along with a strong breeze.

High wind watches are set to go into place this weekend for the Front Range mountains and foothills, Interstate 25 Corridor and adjacent plains. West winds will increase to 35-45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

It will be a cooler start to the week with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

