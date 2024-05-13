Denver weather: Did this Mother’s Day break any records?

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a cool and soggy Mother’s Day, but nowhere close to record-setting in Denver.

Temperatures in Denver reached a high of 61 degrees, which is 8 degrees below May 12’s avenge high, and below the 66.8 degree normal for Mother’s Day in Denver.

The warmest Mother’s Day was on May 8, 2011, when Denver reached 86 degrees.

By contrast, Denver started Mother’s Day with a low of 47 degrees, which is above the 41.1-degree average for Mother’s Day in Denver.

The coldest high temperature on Mother’s Day was 42 degrees on May 13, 1934, and the record for coldest low temperature is 27 degrees set on May 10, 2015.

As of 7 p.m., Denver recorded 0.66 inches of rainfall for the day.

This is more than 100 times the 0.07 inches of liquid precipitation Denver averages on Mother’s Day. But we would need to more than double that daily rainfall amount to be record-setting.

May 8, 1927, was the wettest Mother’s Day on record with 1.4 inches of liquid moisture. While it is not common to have snow on Mother’s Day in Denver, on May 9, 1943, 1.5 inches of snow fell, and on Mother’s Day in 2015, there was a snow depth of 4 inches.

