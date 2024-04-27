Denver police investigating shooting near Tamarac, East Hampden

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting with two victims Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 8000 block of E. Girard Ave., which is near S. Tamarac Drive and E. Hampden Avenue.

One victim self-transported to the hospital, according to police, and another victim was found at the scene.

No further details were immediately available, but FOX31 has a crew in the area working to get more information.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.