Denver considers adding millions to security contract spending limits

DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver is considering adding millions of dollars to its security contract spending limits that cover protecting sites like homeless housing and migrant shelters.

Three proposals for spending limit increases cover three different security companies the city currently contracts with. The proposal seeks to increase two of the contracts from a current $400,000 to a limit of $3.4 million each. The third seeks to add $18 million to a contract to have a $43 million limit. These three contracts go toward providing security services at over 30 Denver facilities.

“So if Red Rocks needs extra security for a big concert, if another Arts and Venue event needs that security, we can provide it,” said Jon Ewing with the city of Denver, adding: “If an All In Mile High site needs a security, they can have it.”

At a presentation to the city’s finance committee on Tuesday, officials broke down an increase of security at three All In Mile High sites housing homeless people. Since March and April, officials stated that the three sites have 11 guards per shift, 24/7. City staff said they are projecting that the city will spend $3.2 million through the end of the year to provide this 24/7 security at the three sites.

Residents near one of the sites told FOX31 the added security is making a difference.

“I would never take that away because it’s cut back,” nearby resident Rosemary Guilmette said, adding: “The ambulances were there, being called regularly, and so were the police. So if you remove that, it’s not a good thing. And so they should allow them more money to continue to do this.”

Homeless advocate Ana-Lilith Miller with Housekeys Action Network Denver told FOX31 more focus and funds should be centered on getting the unhoused permanent housing instead of security.

“I feel like we should step back this money and actually input the money that they want to give to the security measures, to things like case management, making certain they’re getting the right, proper mental health, dealing with these things instead of just making them feel like they’re in jail because this is what it is,” Miller said.

Ewing said the goal is to get people out of shelters and into permanent housing, but updated proposed security contracts are to prepare for the unexpected as these efforts are underway. He stresses that the new figures are just a limit, not a guaranteed amount that these security companies will receive.

“It would be foolish of us to not prepare for all contingencies,” Ewing said, adding: “Everything that we have done, we’ve learned from, we’ve gotten a little smarter, a little better, a little more prepared and so we need to be prepared for those. That doesn’t mean that you write a blank check. We’re not going to do that. But what we are going to do is have the funds available when we need them.”

A city council committee approved the proposals Tuesday. The measures will now head to the full city council for a vote.

