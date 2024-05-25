Denton police investigate apartment shooting where 1 person killed, another injured

Authorities are investigating two men found with gunshot wounds in a truck early Saturday morning, Denton police announced in a news release.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around midnight on Saturday at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of West Windsor Drive, according to the release. Witnesses said they saw people believed to be involved in the shooting in a pickup truck that was driven into a nearby field.

Upon arrival, officers found the truck and provided aid to two men inside who had apparent gunshot wounds, the release says. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

Detectives determined this was an isolated incident and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victim pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Logan Miller at (940) 349-8156. To anonymously report a tip, Denton County Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or by visit www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.