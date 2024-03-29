Dennison woman shot during verbal argument; suspect later found dead

DENNISON ‒ Local law enforcement is investigating a shooting that occurred on McCrea Avenue in Denison on Thursday night, in which a woman was injured.

The suspect in the incident was later found dead.

According to Dennison Police Chief Todd Beeman, the 911 dispatch center received a call at 10:40 p.m. from a woman who reported that her mother had been shot and she was transporting her mother to the hospital.

Officers from the Dennison and Uhrichsville police departments and deputies from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office responded to the area. The daughter had reported that her mother was shot by a male during a verbal argument.

Additional officers went to the McCrea Avenue home to make contact with the suspect, Beeman said. Several attempts were made to contact the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Finally, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office response team was requested to respond and make entry into the house. Upon entry, the suspect was found dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Police investigate shooting in Dennison; suspect later found dead