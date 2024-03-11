Sheriff's deputies investigate shooting of two dogs in Rush Township

RUSH TOWNSHIP ‒ Deputies are investigating the shooting of two dogs in Rush Township over the weekend. One of the animals died.

A resident of Gilmore Road SE reported the incident on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. The resident said his dogs were out chasing squirrels when one of them returned home with a bullet wound. The dog was shot in its hind quarters. The animal was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

The resident said a relative found the other dog dead in the woods along Watson Creek Road. Capt. Travis Stocker said the dog had been shot several times.

Deputies spoke to residents in the vicinity, and they denied any involvement. The neighbors said they hadn't seen or heard anything.

There are currently no leads or suspects in the case, the report said.

