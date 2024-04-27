Democrats Shaina Maxey Pomerantz, Dan Rayfield vie in primary for Oregon attorney general

Two Democrats are running in the May 21 primary election of Oregon Attorney General who oversees the state's Department of Justice.

Two Democrats are running in the May 21 primary to replace Oregon Attorney to replace Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who announced in September that she would not seek a fourth term.

The candidates are Shaina Maxey Pomerantz, a former civil rights investigator for the state Bureau of Labor & Industries, and former House Speaker Dan Rayfield. The winner will run in the November general election against the winner of the Republican primary election between Michael Cross and Will Lathrop.

Rayfield graduated from the Willamette University College of Law and received his bachelor's degree from Western Oregon University. Pomerantz graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree from Southern University Law Center, a master's degree from Mercy College and a bachelor's from the University of San Francisco.

The state attorney general helms the Oregon Department of Justice and is tasked with legally representing the state. Over 1,000 people work for the Oregon DOJ across ten divisions.

The DOJ and attorney general have responsibility and authority under more than 350 state laws, according to the department’s website.

The Statesman Journal asked all candidates the same questions. Pomerantz did not reply. Her voter pamphlet filing describes her as “the people’s champion” who believes “every Oregonian deserves equal opportunity and representation that is community-based and consumer friendly.”

Pomerantz received a $425,000 settlement from BOLI in December from a racial discrimination lawsuit. She previously was a law clerk with the Portland City Attorney's office and now serves as executive director of RACE TALKS, a Portland-based nonprofit.

The following are responses from Rayfield.

Former House Speaker Dan Rayfield is running in the Democratic primary for Oregon attorney general.

Why are you the best candidate for attorney general?

Rayfield announced in October that he would run for attorney general to focus on keeping Oregon families and communities safe. He stepped down as leader of the Oregon House on the last day of the short legislative session to focus on the campaign.

He said three areas of his background make him the best candidate for attorney general.

Rayfield said he has a "solid legal background" with 18 years as a practicing attorney in Oregon, focusing on general civil litigation, consumer protection and claims against insurance companies and large corporations. He was also a clerk in the Benton County District Attorney's Office.

As house speaker, he said he “delivered for Oregonians by passing laws to expand access to health care, increase funding for public schools, increase the minimum wage, protect our environment and help address the climate crisis, and pass the strongest reproductive health care and abortion protections in the country.”

“I have also worked to make our justice system more accountable and effective,” Rayfield added.

He said he has seen the impact of physical abuse and addiction on families and what it is like to struggle to make ends meet growing up.

"That is why I have worked hard to bring law enforcement and criminal justice reform advocates together to address the drug addiction and crime that are impacting our communities, and protect Oregonians from predatory lenders and insurance companies," Rayfield said. "This unique set of experiences equips me with the vision and expertise required to be an Attorney General who can protect all Oregonians no matter your background or where you live in Oregon."

What is the most important function of Oregon's attorney general, and why?

Rayfield said it is important the attorney general has Oregon legal experience because their principal role is serving as the legal representative of the state.

He said key services provided by the office include the Civil Enforcement Division, which provides consumer protection work, the Department of Justice's work with other state agencies, and fighting national threats to protect Oregon values and policies.

What would be your first, second and third priorities after becoming attorney general and why?

Rayfield said he would focus his work on three overarching goals. He said he would work on protecting Oregonians’ values and policies from national threats and expand the work of the Civil Enforcement Division.

He said he would create a Working Families Unit and strengthen support for Oregonians like his single mom who relied on child support showing up on time.

Rayfield also committed to partnering with law enforcement and criminal justice reform advocates to keep communities safe, protect communities from gun violence, and help combat homelessness and substance abuse disorders.

“Many positive steps were taken in HB 4002 but the crisis will not be fixed overnight and we’re committed to continuing these efforts to improve community safety,” Rayfield said.

