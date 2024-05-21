Democratic candidates Doyle Canning and Lisa Fragala face off in 8th District race

Candidates of the Oregon Representative District 8 Democratic primary election Lisa Fragala, left, and Doyle Canning pictured during a forum held by the City Club of Eugene on Friday, April 19. 2024.

This story will be updated at 8 p.m. with initial election returns.

Voters will decide Tuesday who will be taking over current Rep. Paul Holvey's seat in the Democratic primary for Oregon Representative District 7.

District 8 spreads from South Eugene down toward Cottage Grove, west of Interstate 5.

Holvey announced his retirement in February after 20 years in the Oregon Legislature. Two candidates are vying for the seat.

Doyle Canning, a community organizer and consultant, has lived in Eugene since 2015. Previously, Canning studied education as an undergrad, then attended law school and became an attorney. She has worked as a community organizer, founding the Center for the Story-Based Strategy, which trains community organizers in storytelling and communication. She has been the legislative director for Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, since 2022. Canning owns a consulting agency, working with labor unions and environmental organizations.

Lisa Fragala, a Pacific University administrator and vice chair of the Lane Community College Board of Education, has lived in Lane County since the early '90s. Fragala worked in forest services before becoming an elementary school teacher in Eugene School District 4J. Fragala works at Pacific University in the College of Education's teacher preparation program. She was appointed to a vacant seat on the LCC Board of Education in 2018, then elected in 2019 and reelected in 2023.

Fragala raised more than $166,200 for the race as of the end of last week, according to filings with Oregon's campaign finance database, while Canning raised nearly $82,800.

For the District 8 Representative race, no Republican candidate filed, meaning whoever is elected in the Democratic primaries would run uncontested in the November ballot.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Democratic primary pits Fragala against Canning in District 8 race