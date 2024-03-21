Dem Lawmaker Gives Ted Cruz Painful Law School Reminder: 'Everyone Hated You'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) has a Wiener problem.

The conservative lawmaker appeared to confuse California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D) with disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) in an insult that quickly backfired on Wednesday.

“Wait, I thought this guy was thrown out of Congress for sending naked pictures of himself?” Cruz tweeted, perhaps jokingly, in response to criticism from the California lawmaker.

Wiener fired back with a blunt reminder of their time together at Harvard Law School in the 1990s:

Ted, remember when we went to law school together & everyone hated you? https://t.co/C30xAxcdT0 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 20, 2024

Wiener has dished out reminders of Cruz’s law-school past before, including in 2022 after Cruz’s aggressive line of questioning during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“Ketanji Brown Jackson was in my law school class,” Wiener tweeted at the time. “Everyone thought she was a nice & brilliant person. Ted Cruz was a year ahead of us in law school. Everyone thought he was a major jackass, as he is demonstrating yet again today.”

The latest spat between Wiener and Cruz was also over judicial hearings.

Wiener called Cruz out for “straight up Islamophobia” for his opposition to Adeel Mangi, a judicial nominee who would be the first-ever Muslim appeals court judge if confirmed.

That confirmation, however, is in doubt as he has been the target of a smear campaign.