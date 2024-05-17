Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen asks to reschedule May hearings

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen wants hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to be rescheduled to allow more time for his attorneys to prepare.

The hearings are to address pretrial motions about what evidence jurors will be allowed to hear at his trial. This includes whether Allen's alleged confession to killing Libby German and Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017, is admissible, as well as whether prosecutors can use Allen's statements to his state-appointed psychologist while in prison.

Delphi murder suspect Richard M. Allen on Monday, May 6, 2024, when he was booked into the jail at Allen County, Indiana.

The request for more time to prepare comes three days after jury selection for Allen's trial was supposed to begin. The trial was scheduled to run through the end of May, but at a May 8 hearing, Allen's attorneys said that wasn't enough time for their defense.

At the defense team's request, Special Judge Frances Gull set aside Allen's speedy trial request and scheduled his trial to begin in the middle of October. It is expected to run through the middle of November. By the time of his trial, Allen will have spent two years in pretrial detention in solitary confinement in Indiana maximum-security prisons.

To support Allen's request to continue next week's hearings, his attorney, Brad Rozzi, said the defense team's deposition with Dr. Monica Wala, Allen's psychologist from Westville Correctional Facility, is only partially completed. Rozzi believes the deposition can be finished next month.

"Additional time is necessary to not only conclude the deposition but to attain a certified transcript that might otherwise be used as evidence in the hearings on both party's Motions," Allen's motion states.

Additionally, Wala declined to answer some of the defense team's questions on the advice of state legal counsel, according to the motion filed Thursday night and published online Friday morning.

Allen's motion asks the court to preserve those questions so that the defense team can request the court's help to get answers.

Rozzi stated in the motion that he spoke with Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland, who did not oppose rescheduling the hearings.

Gull had not ruled on the request as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to the online court docket.

